Tens of Billions of U.S. Dollars Were Transferred to Ukraine, Then Using FTX Crypto Currency, the Funds Were Laundered Back to Democrats in U.S. | 12 Nov 2022 | Did you ever wonder where all those billions of dollars were going in Ukraine? We have information that the tens of billions of dollars going to Ukraine were actually laundered back to the US to corrupt Democrats and elites using FTX cryptocurrency. Now the money is gone and FTX is bankrupt. As reported earlier, the FTX crypto company gave at least $40 million to Democratic candidates and causes in the midterms. Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden's second biggest donor. In addition to this, Daily Caller lists many of the lawmakers who Sam Bankman-Fried was bankrolling who oversaw the institution that was supposed to keep on eye on companies like FTX... Bezos-owned Washington Post reported on March 3 that Ukraine was dealing in crypto.