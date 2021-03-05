Tens of Thousands of Pennsylvania Residents Affected by COVID Contact-Tracing Data Breach | 30 April 2021 | Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania residents could have had their personal information exposed when Insight Global, the company in charge of the state's COVID-19 contact-tracing, experienced a data breach. Data that "may have been accessible to persons beyond authorized employees and public health officials" included the names of people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, their symptoms, household composition information, emails and telephone numbers, and information needed for social-support services, Law360 reports.