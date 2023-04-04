Terrifying rap sheets of the ten worst NYC criminals who were REPEATEDLY released by Manhattan DA Bragg as he focused on Trump indictment --Alvin Bragg has been criticized for his soft-on-crime policies that let many career criminals back out on the streets to terrorize New Yorkers --His team has arrested former President Donald Trump in Manhattan today --Despite spending months going after Trump, Bragg's team has failed to take down some of NYC's worst repeat offenders, including several with 100+ arrests | 4 April 2023 | Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, and his team have arrested former President Donald Trump, while some of NYC's worst criminals still roam the streets. New Yorkers who survived the city during the pandemic remember the long months when Bragg's office became a revolving door for career criminals who hit up the streets in broad daylight and had many residents fearing the subways. While Bragg's office was preparing to indict Trump, he let violent reoffenders continue to wreak havoc. In August, Mayor Eric Adams revealed that the same 10 criminals made up nearly 500 crimes and that 60 percent of them were still roaming the streets at that time. Adams, who promised New Yorkers he would crack down on crime that had risen during the pandemic, criticized him, as well as State Governor Kathy Hochul.