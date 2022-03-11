Terrorist plot foiled at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant - Russia --Officials have said a cache with explosives was uncovered at the Zaporozhye facility | 3 Nov 2022 | A Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been thwarted, Russian officials have said, adding that the plot aimed to render the adjacent city of Energodar without heating during the winter. "We have received information that our secret services have foiled a terrorist attack on the Zaporozye Nuclear Power Plant," Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said on Wednesday. Vladimir Rogov, a senior Zaporozhye regional official, told news agency RIA Novosti that the alleged plot had been orchestrated by the Ukrainian government. He said that a cache with explosives had been discovered at the plant and that it had been placed there sometime after Russia's military operation began in late February and before Moscow's forces seized the facility in March.