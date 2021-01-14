'A Terrorist Is a Terrorist': House Homeland Security Chair Wants Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley on the No-Fly List | 11 Jan 2021 | The chair of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security wants GOP Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley placed on the federal "No Fly" list due to the "actions they participated in" last Wednesday, when the attack on the U.S. Capitol occurred. Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) raised the issue during a Monday morning appearance on SiriusXM's The Joe Madison Show. "There's no question about it," Thompson said in response to a question about subjecting the rioters to the infamous domestic air travel ban. "First of all, these folks, in my opinion, can be classified as domestic terrorists because of the actions they participated in on Wednesday. Now under normal circumstances international terrorists are out on no-fly lists. These are domestic terrorists-same thing. A terrorist is a terrorist, no matter who you are."