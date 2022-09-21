Tesla Megapack battery caught fire at PG&E substation in California --The fire caused road closures and shelter-in-place orders for residents nearby. --Richard Stedman, an air pollution control officer for the Monterey Bay Air Resources District (MBARD) said in general lithium ion battery fires can emit toxic constituents like hydrochloric and hydrofluoric acid. | 21 Sept 2022 | At least one Tesla Megapack caught fire early Tuesday morning at the energy storage facility operated by utility PG&E in Monterey, California. As of late Tuesday morning, there were no power outages for PG&E customers, nor any injuries to on-site personnel due to the fire, according to PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith. The California utility became aware of the fire at 1:30 a.m. on September 20, 2022, Smith said in an e-mail. PG&E had commissioned the 182.5-megawatt (MW) Tesla Megapack system, known as the Elkhorn Battery at Moss Landing, in April this year.