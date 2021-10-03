Texas AG demands Austin drop mask mandate or face legal action | 10 March 2021 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said Wednesday he will take legal action against the city of Austin if its Democratic mayor does not end the city's mask mandate and restrictions on businesses. In a letter posted to Twitter, Paxton warned Mayor Steve Adler (D) that he had until 6 p.m. to rescind any orders regarding masks in the city or face a lawsuit. Paxton's letter comes in response to Adler's own statement Wednesday vowing to continue enforcing a mask mandate and business restrictions in the city despite an order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that aims to fully reopen the state. The governor's order took effect on Wednesday, though Austin has bucked the order.