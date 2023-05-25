Texas AG Paxton sues Mayorkas, Garland over CBP One App | 24 May 2023 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland over a new policy their agencies have implemented to facilitate expanded entry into the U.S. using a mobile application. "The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive" Paxton said in a statement. "Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the entire Biden Administration have prioritized creating and protecting new ways for illegal aliens to stream into this country, no matter the cost or consequence to struggling American citizens..." The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas Del Rio Division on Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are named as defendants.