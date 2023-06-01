Texas AG sues Biden admin over illegal immigration rule 'increasing burden' on taxpayers --Texas AG Ken Paxton said that the Biden administration is 'committed to opening the borders' | 5 Jan 2023 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over a newly implemented rule that he says places a burden on American taxpayers as a result of illegal immigration. Paxton filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that the Biden administration is ignoring a federal law that bars the admission of "illegal aliens from residing in the country if they are likely to rely on taxpayer-funded programs" The new rule, adopted in December 2022, "prevents consideration of statutorily required factors when determining whether an alien is likely to become a 'public charge,'" according to Paxton's office. "Aliens often provide documentation of financial support from family as proof that they won't become a burden on taxpayers. But the Biden rule prohibits a robust and meaningful investigation into the veracity of this documentation. Attorney General Paxton's lawsuit alleges that the December 2022 rule was adopted in violation of federal law and is arbitrary and capricious," a press release states.