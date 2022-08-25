Texas attorney general warns public schools can't impose mask mandates | 24 Aug 2022 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory Wednesday as the new school year begins to clarify that no public schools can impose mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-38 still remains in effect, which prohibits public school districts from imposing mask mandates as a condition to receive in-person instruction. It also prohibits school districts from requiring students, teachers or visitors to wear face masks or coverings. The order states: "No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering."