Texas authorities say at least 2 migrants dead, over a dozen injured after 'suffocating' in train car | 24 March 2023 | At least two migrants have died and 15 were in need of "immediate medial attention" after they were found "suffocating" in a train car near a small Texas town in Uvalde County Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Uvalde Police Department said it received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. from someone who said there were "numerous undocumented immigrants 'suffocating' inside a train car," adding that the U.S. Border Patrol was informed and was able to stop the train two to three miles east of Knippa, Texas. The incident is suspected to be related to human smuggling, sources said.