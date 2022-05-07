Texas border county officials declare 'invasion' --"The federal government is not going to do it," Uvalde's mayor said. | 5 July 2022 | Officials from Texas border counties on Tuesday declared an "invasion" at the Southern Border in an effort to bring attention to the issue and urge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to make a similar declaration. Judges, mayors, and county leaders from four counties – Goliad, Uvalde, Kinney, and Terrell – three of which border Mexico, held a press conference featuring national figures in Brackettville, Texas. "This is the first time in American history, today, that...a judge has found as a matter of law that the United States is being invaded," former Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said. Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy asserted that the governor and the state attorney general need to declare an invasion. Roy listed problems at the border and said, "You're damn right that's an invasion. What else do you call it?"