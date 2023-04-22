Texas cattle found dead with tongues cut out --The Texas sheriff's office is coordinating with other agencies to investigating the suspicious deaths of other cattle found in similar circumstances | 22 April 2023 | Texas authorities are investigating the deaths of six cattle that were found with their tongues removed, no blood spilled and no signs of struggle. The cattle were found along a Texas highway in Madison, Brazos, and Robertson County. Ranchers told the Madison County Sheriff's Office that a six-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found, lying on her side and mutilated. A straight, clean cut had been made with "apparent precision" to remove the hide around the cow's mouth on one side – leaving the mat under the removed hide untouched, the sheriff's office said. The tongue had also been completely removed with no blood spill. The sheriff's office said there were no signs of struggle, and there were no signs of footprints or tire tracks in the area. Stranger still, no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay for several weeks.