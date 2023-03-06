Texas city council mandating use of preferred pronouns upon threat of 'termination' --The guidelines are listed in an internal document titled 'Workplace Gender Transition Protocols & FAQ' | 3 June 2023 | Employees of the City of Dallas, Texas, must use people's preferred pronouns or risk termination, according to recently publicized documents. An internal document titled "Workplace Gender Transition Protocols & FAQ" explains the city's expectations for conduct regarding transgender individuals. The guidelines explain that "gender transition" can refer to a spectrum of situations, all of which are equally protected... Failing to follow the city's protocol is grounds for an internal investigation and "may be disciplined up to and including termination."