Texas congressman, fully vaccinated, tests positive for coronavirus | 22 Aug 2021 | Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. "I shared with you on Wednesday a close family member had become ill with COVID. Well, I have now tested positive and am symptomatic too," Nehls said. "I'm experiencing moderate symptoms but I am fully vaccinated and hope it passes soon. I have been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days."