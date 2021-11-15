Texas Dem switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border --State Rep. Ryan Guillen won his seat by nearly 17 points in the 2020 election | 15 Nov 2021 | A Texas Democrat switched his affiliation to the Republican Party over the party's left-leaning embrace of defunding the police policies and "chaos" on the southern border. State Rep. Ryan Guillen announced in a Monday press conference that he would seek reelection to his south Texas seat as a Republican, saying the Democratic Party's far-left values are no longer in line with his own. Specifically, Guillen cited his now-former party's backing of defunding the police and the compounding crisis at the southern border under Joe Biden.