Texas Files Election Lawsuit at Supreme Court Against Four Battleground States | 08 Dec 2020 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the U.S. Supreme Court over unconstitutional changes to election laws. "The four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election," a press release states. "The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted." The defendant states made the 2020 election less secure, Texas argued in the lawsuit.