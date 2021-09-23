Texas Forms Miles-Long Border Barrier From State Troopers and National Guard Vehicles | 22 Sept 2021 | Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Guard to use vehicles to create a miles-long barrier to stop the flow of mostly Haitian migrants from crossing the Rio Grande. The vehicle barrier, along with the recently constructed Texas border fencing, effectively blocked the illegal crossings and enabled Border Patrol officials to reduce the population of the Del Rio migrant encampment. Governor Abbott ordered the DPS and Texas National Guard on September 19 to begin the use of a vehicle barrier to block the crossing of migrants from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, to Del Rio, Texas. Since that time, hundreds of law enforcement vehicles poured into the region creating a miles-long barrier along the Rio Grande, DPS officials told the governor during a briefing on Tuesday in Del Rio.