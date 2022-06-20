Texas GOP Passes Resolution Declaring Biden 'Not Legitimately Elected' | 20 June 2022 | Texas Republicans passed a resolution on June 18 stating that Joe Biden was "not legitimately elected," and "substantial" election fraud in key metropolitan areas influenced the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Biden. "We believe that the 2020 election violated Article 1 and 2 of the US Constitution, that various secretaries of state illegally circumvented their state legislatures in conducting their elections in multiple ways, including by allowing ballots to be received after November 3, 2020," stated a resolution passed on Saturday, the last day of a three-day biennial Texas GOP convention held in Houston, the Texas Tribune reported. "We believe that substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas significantly affected the results in five key states in favor of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr," the resolution continued.