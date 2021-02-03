Texas Gov. Abbott announces plan to fully reopen businesses, end state mask mandate --The order will go into effect next Wednesday | 02 March 2021 | Texas's Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he planned to open the state next week "100%," roughly a year after the coronavirus pandemic broke out throughout the U.S. Abbott issued an executive order that rescinds many of the state's previous orders, allowing all businesses in the state to fully reopen and revoking the statewide mask mandate as of next Wednesday.