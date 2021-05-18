Texas Gov. Abbott bans mask mandates from public schools, local government --Abbott's order makes it illegal for schools, governments to require Texans to wear a mask | 18 May 2021 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Tuesday making it illegal for schools and governmental entities to implement mask mandates. The new order was announced in a press release on Tuesday and prevents school districts as well as local and county governments, public officials and public health authorities from requiring or mandating Texas citizens to wear a face mask. "The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," Abbott said. Abbott said that Texans, not the government, "should decide their best health practices" and said that "public school districts or government entities" will be barred from implementing a mask mandate.