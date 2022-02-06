Texas Gov. Abbott orders school safety officials to conduct 'random intruder detection audits' | 1 Jun 2022 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school safety officials on Wednesday to start conducting "in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits" at school districts across the state in the wake of last week's massacre in Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were killed. "Staff should approach campuses to find weak points and how quickly they can penetrate buildings without being stopped," Abbott wrote in the letter to Kathy Martinez-Prather, the director of the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University... Abbott also asked House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the senate, to both form special legislative committees that can take "meaningful action" on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.