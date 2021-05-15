Texas Gov. Abbott Says Intercepted Fentanyl at US Border Saw 800% Increase | 15 May 2021 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated on Friday the amount of fentanyl U.S. border agents intercepted on the Texas-Mexico border has increased by 800 percent in April compared to the same month in the previous year. "But I gotta tell you there's a new dynamic about what's going on at the border that Americans need to know about and that is increased apprehension of fentanyl coming across the border," Abbott said during an interview with Fox News. ..."We had almost an 800 percent increase April over April of the amount of fentanyl that has been apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety," the governor said, noting that the amount of fentanyl intercepted is enough to "kill every single person in the state of New York."