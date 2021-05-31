Texas Gov. Abbott to veto funding for state legislature amid spat over election bill --Abbott's action came hours after Democratic lawmakers left the House floor and broke quorum ahead of a planned vote | 31 May 2021 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he would veto the portion of the state budget that funds the legislative branch, one day after Democratic lawmakers blocked a Republican-backed election bill in the House. In a tweet announcing the move, Abbott indicated that his decision was a response to lawmakers who "abandon their responsibilities." The Texas governor was a strong advocate for the passage of the elections bill. "I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds the legislative branch," Abbott said. "No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned."