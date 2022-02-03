Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins the GOP gubernatorial nomination --Abbott's primary victory sets him up for a November general election clash with Democrat Beto O'Rourke | 1 March 2022 | Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in November's general election in the race forTexas governor. The AP on Tuesday evening projected that Abbott won the Republican nomination as he runs for reelection this year in the nation's second-most populous and second-largest state... The conservative governor, a former state attorney general who's seeking a third four-year term steering Texas, was facing multiple primary challenges from the right, including former state Sen. Don Huffines, former Texas GOP chair and former Rep. Allen West of Florida, and conservative commentator Chad Prather.