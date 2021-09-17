Texas Hospital Faces Closure Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate - CEO | 15 Sept 2021 | The chief executive of a hospital in Texas warned that his facility faces closure after Joe Biden's announcement last week that most healthcare workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. If the mandate goes through, Brownfield Regional Medical Center CEO Jerry Jasper said, "20 percent of my, probably 20 to 25 percent of my staff will have to go away if that's the case," reported KCBD. Losing those workers, he said, would likely cause his hospital to shut down, and losing Medicare and Medicaid money isn't an option either..."It's huge in our rural community as all the other rural communities. We all have high poverty levels and stuff like that, so a lot of Medicaid usage in our communities and stuff like that," Jasper remarked to the station. Another local hospital executive said that the mandate echoed Jasper's sentiments.