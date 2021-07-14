Texas House votes to track down, arrest 58 Democratic members who fled if they don't return | 13 July 2021 | Members of the Texas state House voted 76-4 to deploy law enforcement to track down and arrest 58 Democratic members who fled the state to break quorum to prevent a vote on a Republican-backed election bill. The House members voted on two motions brought by Rep. Will Metcalf, chair of the House Administration Committee to record present session members, to ban members in attendance from leaving the chamber without first obtaining approval, and enable "the sergeant at arms, or officers appointed by him, send for all absentees...under warrant of arrest if necessary." Texas law requires a two-thirds quorum of the 150-member House body to approve legislation, which it just falls short of without the 58 Democratic members.