Texas Investigating 386 More Cases of Voter Fraud, Attorney General Tells CPAC | 11 July 2021 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on July 11 that his office is investigating nearly 400 more cases of voter fraud and told audience members that concern about election fraud isn't overblown. The 386 cases that are being investigated come in addition to more than 500 cases that his office has prosecuted, Paxton said, without elaborating on the details of some of the cases. "Do not believe the narrative because in Texas we are going to fight election fraud," Paxton said, adding that Republicans would have struggled during election day last year if his office didn't stop local election officials from breaking rules around balloting.