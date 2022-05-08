Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay $4 million to Sandy Hook family in defamation suit --Jones was found liable in the defamation suit for his false claims that the 2012 massacre was staged | 4 Aug 2022 | A Texas jury Thursday ordered Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay $4 million to the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim for claiming that the massacre never happened. The jury has yet to decide on the amount Jones must pay in punitive damages, the Associated Press reported. The $4 million represents compensatory damages. Jones has previously said that any amount over $2 million would "sink" him. Twenty students and six adults died in December 2012 massing shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut. Following the shooting, Jones repeatedly claimed on his show that the massacre was "staged" by the U.S. government as a pretense for gun confiscation. He claimed that the parents and families of the victims were "crisis actors" being paid for their performance. He has since apologized and did so again this week in court.