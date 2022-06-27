Texas-Mexico border chaos: At least 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio inside 18-wheeler, reports say --Arrests and deportations of migrants have plummeted under the Biden administration as it faces pressure from states like Texas over immigration policy | 27 June 2022 | At least 46 undocumented migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, authorities said. Crews were at the 9600 block of Quintana Road where an 18-wheeler containing up to 100 migrants inside was found abandoned, Fox San Antonio reported. The discovery is part of what is believed to be a human smuggling operation. "This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Monday night near where the location where the tractor-trailer was found.