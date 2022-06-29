Texas migrant deaths: four arrested, charged in human trafficking operation that left 53 dead | 29 June 2022 | Four men have been arrested after 53 migrants died when they were abandoned in a tractor trailer on a desolate road in San Antonio on Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas announced. The alleged driver of the truck, 45-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr., is facing one count of alien smuggling resulting in death and faces life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted. He was found hiding in the brush near the truck on Monday evening after trying to get away from authorities, the U.S. Attorney said. Border Patrol agents later provided surveillance footage of a man who matched Zamorano's description driving the truck through a Laredo Sector checkpoint.