Texas Police Lieutenant Says Cops Were Reluctant to Engage Gunman Because 'They Could've Been Shot' | 26 May 2022 | A Texas Department of Public Safety official said responding officers were cautious as they entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas because "they could've been shot." Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered after authorities say an 18-year-old male entered with a rifle 12 minutes after he crashed a car near campus. The New York Times reported the shooter was inside the school for about an hour before officers finally breached the classroom he was in and shot and killed him. Reporters demanded answers during a contentious press conference Thursday afternoon. State law enforcement officials addressed the public a day after some parents with children in the school said they were prevented from going in by officers. One girl inside the room reportedly bled for an hour after she was shot. She died at a hospital.