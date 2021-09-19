Texas Rep. Pfluger visits Del Rio migrant camp as numbers spike, warns 'worst is yet to come' --The number of migrants in Del Rio has spiked from 4,000 on Wednesday to more than 14,000 on Saturday | 18 Sept 2021 | Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, on Saturday spoke to Fox News as he visited the site of the migrant surge in Del Rio, Texas, saying that the number of predominantly Haitian migrants camping there in squalid conditions is approaching 15,000 -- and warning the situation could get much worse. "Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come, they're worried about what is behind here, they’re worried about co-ordination with Mexico," he told Fox News from Del Rio. Officials have described an "out of control" situation as they scramble to cope with a flood of migrants that has spiked from 4,000 on Wednesday to now what Pfluger said was 14,878 as of Saturday afternoon.