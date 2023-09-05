Texas rep says Guatemalan president told him 80,000 migrants headed to border with Title 42 set to expire --Title 42's scheduled ending Thursday has resulted in droves of migrants swarming to the southern border | 9 May 2023 | U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, says he learned from the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, that more than 80,000 migrants, primarily from Venezuela, are moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border, ahead of Thursday's expiration of Title 42. President Giammattei also said he tried to call the White House on the matter, but nobody would take his calls. The news of the exodus comes as several migrants continue to surge along the border ahead of the end of Title 42 on May 11... On Tuesday morning, illegal immigrants who were camped on the sidewalks in downtown El Paso told Fox News they were woken up by authorities and handed pamphlets urging them to turn themselves in to CBP.