Texas reports zero COVID deaths 2 months after Biden slammed 'Neanderthal thinking' | 17 May 2021 | Texas reported zero deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, just two months after Gov. Greg Abbott drew heat from the White House for rolling back business restrictions and lifting the state's mask mandate. It marked the first time the Lone Star State reported no coronavirus deaths in about 14 months, according to state health data. Abbott said the case numbers reported on Sunday -- 388 -- were the lowest in more than 13 months, while the number of hospitalizations was the lowest in 11 months. Joe Biden skewered Texas, as well as Mississippi, at the beginning of March for relaxing lockdown measures, accusing state officials of "Neanderthal thinking."