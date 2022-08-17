Texas school removes dozens of books, including the Bible, for review --Books that were challenged last year will be reviewed to make sure they follow the school's new materials policy | 17 Aug 2022 | A school district near Fort Worth, Texas, is having staff remove and review dozens of books that were challenged last year, including the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank's diary. Ahead of the 2022 school year, the Keller Independent School District sent out an email asking for staff and librarians to pull 41 previously challenged books from libraries and classrooms. School faculty will review to ensure they follow the district's new materials curriculum that was adopted earlier this month. The policy prohibits "instructional materials that are pervasively vulgar, obscene, or adopt, support or promote subject matter that has been prohibited by law" or the district. Any parent, employee, district resident or student over the age of 18 may challenge instructional materials.