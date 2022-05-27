Texas school shooting: Senate Dems say 6 to 12 GOPers engaged in gun talks, plan tough votes if they back out | 26 May 2022 | Two of the top Senate Democrats leading the charge for gun control legislation in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting said Thursday that there may be enough Republican support for some kind of measure to pass. Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., made the comments after a rally with gun control supporters outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday. This comes as multiple top Senate Republicans are indicating they may support some kind of legislation after 21 people died in the attack on Robb Elementary School this week. "There are at least six to 12 who have gone beyond general expressions of interest to looking at drafts and language in statute that could pass," Blumenthal said.