Texas sends migrants to Naval Observatory near Kamala Harris's home, once again | 14 May 2023 | A busload of migrants from Texas was unloaded at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, where Vice President [sic] Kamala Harris's home is located at Number One Observatory Circle, according to reports. An ABC local news station in Washington, D.C., tweeted videos of migrants getting off the bus and grabbing their belongings from the storage area underneath. This is not the first time Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a bus full of immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to Harris's home. A bus of migrants was dropped off outside of her home on Christmas in 2022. Migrants were also bused to the Naval Observatory in September and October.