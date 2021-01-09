Texas six-weeks abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum | 1 Sept 2021 | A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect Wednesday, with the Supreme Court silent on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most far-reaching restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973. The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity...