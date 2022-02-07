Texas Supreme Court blocks ruling that said abortions could resume --The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24 | 2 July 2022 | The Texas Supreme Court on Friday blocked a lower court order that permitted some abortions. The decision is the latest development in a wild couple of weeks for the state of Texas. The decision resulted in so-called "trigger laws" in nearly two dozen states going into effect. One of these laws, signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, prevented abortions past the sixth week of pregnancy. Abortion service providers throughout Texas were then forced to cancel abortion operations and alert those who had appointments for an abortion that they were unable to provide the service.