Texas Will Build Its Own Border Wall In Response to Migrant Crisis, Governor Announces | 11 June 2021 | Texas will build its own border wall as migrants continue illegally entering the state, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Abbott hosted a border security meeting with Texas law enforcement officials to discuss how they can combat illegal entry at the border, according to Abbott. Abbott criticized the Biden administration's policies for causing an increase in illegal migration to the southern border. "I will announce next week the plan for the state of Texas to begin building the border wall in the state of Texas," Abbott said, the American-Statesman reported.