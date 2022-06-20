Texas woman pleads guilty on 26 counts of voter fraud over alleged vote harvesting operation | 19 June 2022 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the successful prosecution of a woman who committed 26 counts of voter fraud. Monica Mendez pleaded guilty to 26 felony counts of voter fraud in Victoria County, Texas, including "three counts of illegal voting, eight counts of election fraud, seven counts of assisting a voter to submit a ballot by mail, and eight counts of unlawful possession of a mail ballot," Paxton's office said in a press release Friday. According to the indictment, Mendez was in charge of a vote-harvesting operation aimed at influencing the results of a local utility board election. After entering the guilty pleas, she was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation.