Is There a Common Link Among the Major Troubles of Our Times? Feat. Professor Michael Rectenwald --"The Chinese system is effectively the model for the 'Great Reset.' And that is to say, what they have in China is effectively what they’re trying to establish here." -- [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald | 19 May 2022 | (Interview with Brendon Fallon on Wide Angle) Having returned to the United States after three months away, I reflect on what it is to travel overseas amid globally coordinated pandemic rules and restrictions. Alongside this, I ask the "anti-woke professor" Michael Rectenwald to connect the dots between the present troubles of our times, like the Roe v. Wade contention, record inflation, and food shortages. He points to a common thread to the chaos rising around us: a suspected global control agenda that could drastically change life as we know it; and, by and large, it appears to be in plain view. (Video)