There were more toxic chemicals on train that derailed in Ohio than originally reported, data show --Among the substances were ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and isobutylene. | 13 Feb 2023 | There were more toxic chemicals aboard the train that derailed in Ohio than originally reported, new data show. State health officials were initially concerned about the presence of vinyl chloride, a highly volatile colorless gas produced for commercial uses, which spilled after about 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3 while traveling from Illinois to Pennsylvania. Other toxins, like phosgene and hydrogen chloride, were emitted in large plumes of smoke during a controlled release and burn, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders in a one-mile radius of the crash site. A list of the cars that were involved in the derailment and the products they were carrying released by Norfolk Southern reveal several more toxic chemicals that were released into the air and soil following the crash.