Thermal power plant partially damaged in shelling of NPP, reactors function normally --Head of Russia's National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev specified that as a result of strikes, the nuclear station's own thermal power plant was damaged as well as the equipment of spray ponds of the nuclear reactors' cooling system | 11 Aug 2022 | Critically important infrastructure of the Zaporozhye NPP has not been damaged in the shelling by Ukraine's armed forces and the operations of reactors have not been disrupted, head of Russia's National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday. "On August 11, 2022, the units of the 44th artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant using 152-mm artillery from the direction of the Nikopol populated locality," said Mizintsev who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine. The military official specified that as a result of strikes, the nuclear station's own thermal power plant was damaged as well as the equipment of spray ponds of the nuclear reactors' cooling system. "Only thanks to skilled, trained and efficient actions by the units of Russia's Armed Forces on protecting the nuclear energy facility, the NPP's critically important infrastructure was not damaged and the operations of the reactors were not disrupted," he emphasized.