These are the US service members killed in the Kabul airport attack | 27 Aug 2021 | The identities of the 13 US service members who were killed by an ISIS-K suicide bomber outside of the Kabul airport while helping to oversee the evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies have begun being revealed. The names of one Navy Corpsman and three Marines killed in Thursday's blast have been released while the identities of an additional seven Marines and two Army soldiers are yet to be disclosed while the military works to inform their families.