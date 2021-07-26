These US cities, government agencies have implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates | 26 July 2021 | New COVID-19 vaccine requirements for government employees are being unveiled across the US. With nearly 51 percent of the US population still not fully vaccinated, cities such as the Big Apple and San Francisco, as well as at least one state and federal agency, are rolling out new policies. New York City just announced a mandate for its municipal workers -- including teachers and police officers -- to get vaccinated by mid-September or undergo weekly coronavirus testing...California will require all state workers and health-care employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or face weekly testing.