Insane in the membrane: 'They Have Spare Rooms' - NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants to House Illegal Aliens in 'Private Residences' | 5 June 2023 | New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-Deranged) on Monday said regular New Yorkers should house the busloads of illegal aliens arriving in The City. Adams said he wants to house the illegals in private residences. Is Adams going to open up his house to the illegals? "It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence," Adams said during a City Hall press conference.