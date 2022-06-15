'They keep threatening to arrest us.' The obstacles facing local news in Uvalde --San Antonio Express-News editor Nora López talks about her newsroom's struggle against authorities to tell the stories of Uvalde | 13 June 2022 | By now, many who have been following this story know that the official narrative of the tragedy that left 19 students and two teachers dead has shifted, with early accounts being amended or retracted. Over the past two weeks, Nora López, executive editor of the Express-News, has led her staff in covering this story. Visiting law enforcement officials and bikers obstructed reporters' abilities to cover the funerals of victims... One of the journalists said: It has been very frustrating because we're hearing a little bit here and there, and it doesn't line up. We still don't have the full story about how these things unfolded... For example, the teacher who they said had left the door open, and that that’s how the gunman had gotten in. The video shows that she had opened it to go get something from the car, but when she saw that there was this guy with a gun outside -- and somebody from the funeral home across the street yelled at her (about) this guy with a gun -- she closed it. They have this on video. They knew that she had indeed closed the door. And she thought it was locked and apparently it wasn't locked, so now they’re investigating that. They knew that from day one.