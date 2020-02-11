'They literally stole my vote': Investigation underway after voters claim they received ballots that were filled out in Fayette County | 30 Oct 2020 | (Fayette County, PA) Fayette County prosecutors are investigating reports of at least four incidents of voter fraud, according to Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower. Bower said two voters received mail-in ballots that were already filled out and two ballots were found at the election bureau already opened. "The secrecy envelope was missing and the ballot was missing out of those envelopes," said Bower. Bower said the ballots that were already filled out and arrived at homes 40 miles apart, which he says means they are not isolated incidents. "They literally stole my vote," said Delmas Fike. Fike said when his mail-in ballot arrived, each Democrat was already selected.